Spectacular water views from the very spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the heart of Clearwater Beach only 2 blocks walking distance to the beach. Life doesn't get better than this. Enjoy boating from your composite dock and boat lift. Perfect location for boaters only a few minutes away from the open gulf. Walking distance to restraunts and shops on the beach. Two international airports only 30 away. Hurry as this home just became available and won't last long.!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 119 BAYSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
What amenities does 119 BAYSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 119 BAYSIDE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 BAYSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
119 BAYSIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.