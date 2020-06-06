All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 119 BAYSIDE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
119 BAYSIDE DRIVE
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:29 AM

119 BAYSIDE DRIVE

119 Bayside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

119 Bayside Drive, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spectacular water views from the very spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the heart of Clearwater Beach only 2 blocks walking distance to the beach. Life doesn't get better than this. Enjoy boating from your composite dock and boat lift. Perfect location for boaters only a few minutes away from the open gulf. Walking distance to restraunts and shops on the beach. Two international airports only 30 away.
Hurry as this home just became available and won't last long.!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 BAYSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
119 BAYSIDE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 BAYSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 119 BAYSIDE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 BAYSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
119 BAYSIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 BAYSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 119 BAYSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 119 BAYSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 119 BAYSIDE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 119 BAYSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 BAYSIDE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 BAYSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 119 BAYSIDE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 119 BAYSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 119 BAYSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 119 BAYSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 BAYSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa