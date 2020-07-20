1180 W GULF BOULEVARD W

Amenities
The Gracious Somerset Grande on North Sand Key Beach! Beautiful Gulf, sunsets and Southwest exposures from this highly refined "Bellucia" floor plan with 2 bedrooms, separate Den which has it's own closet, terrace access and 2 bathrooms. A 1,598 sq. ft. layout. Enjoy stunning unit upgrades which include: crown molding, faux paint, murals, travertine and Bamboo wood flooring, custom wood cabinetry with built-ins and pantry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, Etruscan tile back splash, new fans, lighting fixtures, block out shades, 2 new baths with wood vanities, granite vanity tops, frame less shower enclosure, newer commodes, washer & dryer. Enjoy the brilliance of the winter sun on your terrace. The property also can be leased seasonal only $6K/MO 90 DAYS MIN.