Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

1180 W GULF BOULEVARD W

1180 Gulf Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1180 Gulf Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
The Gracious Somerset Grande on North Sand Key Beach! Beautiful Gulf, sunsets and Southwest exposures from this highly refined "Bellucia" floor plan with 2 bedrooms, separate Den which has it's own closet, terrace access and 2 bathrooms. A 1,598 sq. ft. layout. Enjoy stunning unit upgrades which include: crown molding, faux paint, murals, travertine and Bamboo wood flooring, custom wood cabinetry with built-ins and pantry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, Etruscan tile back splash, new fans, lighting fixtures, block out shades, 2 new baths with wood vanities, granite vanity tops, frame less shower enclosure, newer commodes, washer & dryer. Enjoy the brilliance of the winter sun on your terrace. The property also can be leased seasonal only $6K/MO 90 DAYS MIN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1180 W GULF BOULEVARD W have any available units?
1180 W GULF BOULEVARD W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1180 W GULF BOULEVARD W have?
Some of 1180 W GULF BOULEVARD W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1180 W GULF BOULEVARD W currently offering any rent specials?
1180 W GULF BOULEVARD W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1180 W GULF BOULEVARD W pet-friendly?
No, 1180 W GULF BOULEVARD W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1180 W GULF BOULEVARD W offer parking?
No, 1180 W GULF BOULEVARD W does not offer parking.
Does 1180 W GULF BOULEVARD W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1180 W GULF BOULEVARD W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1180 W GULF BOULEVARD W have a pool?
No, 1180 W GULF BOULEVARD W does not have a pool.
Does 1180 W GULF BOULEVARD W have accessible units?
No, 1180 W GULF BOULEVARD W does not have accessible units.
Does 1180 W GULF BOULEVARD W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1180 W GULF BOULEVARD W has units with dishwashers.
