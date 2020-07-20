1180 W GULF BOULEVARD W

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

The Gracious Somerset Grande on North Sand Key Beach! Beautiful Gulf, sunsets and Southwest exposures from this highly refined "Bellucia" floor plan with 2 bedrooms, separate Den which has it's own closet, terrace access and 2 bathrooms. A 1,598 sq. ft. layout. Enjoy stunning unit upgrades which include: crown molding, faux paint, murals, travertine and Bamboo wood flooring, custom wood cabinetry with built-ins and pantry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, Etruscan tile back splash, new fans, lighting fixtures, block out shades, 2 new baths with wood vanities, granite vanity tops, frame less shower enclosure, newer commodes, washer & dryer. Enjoy the brilliance of the winter sun on your terrace. The property also can be leased seasonal only $6K/MO 90 DAYS MIN.