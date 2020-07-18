1160 GROVE STREET

Amenities
Originally built in 1925, but this Key West style cottage has been completely updated. Central heat & air, tile and wood vinyl flooring, wood kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and all newer appliances including washer & dryer, ceiling fans and lighting and newer bath fixtures. Rent includes lawn service and a small pet is welcome though property is not fenced. Access all that is downtown Clearwater and minutes from sparkling Clearwater Beach. Belleair Elem., Oak Grove Middle & Clearwater High. Bedroom 1 is 7 1/2 X 9 1/2 Bedroom 2 is 5 x 7.