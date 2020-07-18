1160 GROVE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Originally built in 1925, but this Key West style cottage has been completely updated. Central heat & air, tile and wood vinyl flooring, wood kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and all newer appliances including washer & dryer, ceiling fans and lighting and newer bath fixtures. Rent includes lawn service and a small pet is welcome though property is not fenced. Access all that is downtown Clearwater and minutes from sparkling Clearwater Beach. Belleair Elem., Oak Grove Middle & Clearwater High. Bedroom 1 is 7 1/2 X 9 1/2 Bedroom 2 is 5 x 7.