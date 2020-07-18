All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:04 AM

1160 GROVE STREET

1160 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

1160 Grove Street, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Originally built in 1925, but this Key West style cottage has been completely updated. Central heat & air, tile and wood vinyl flooring, wood kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and all newer appliances including washer & dryer, ceiling fans and lighting and newer bath fixtures. Rent includes lawn service and a small pet is welcome though property is not fenced. Access all that is downtown Clearwater and minutes from sparkling Clearwater Beach. Belleair Elem., Oak Grove Middle & Clearwater High. Bedroom 1 is 7 1/2 X 9 1/2 Bedroom 2 is 5 x 7.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

