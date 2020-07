Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pool air conditioning microwave carpet

Charming 2 Bedroom apartment is half a block from the Pinellas Trail and a half mile to the intercoastal beach! The home features tile in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Community has pool and laundry room. Central AC, kitchen includes dishwasher and microwave. On 1st floor. Fresh paint throughout, come and see!