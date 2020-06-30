1131 UNION STREET

Amenities

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Energy efficient home in a beautiful neighborhood at the very edge of Dunedin. The intercoastal is at the end of this street. Newly renovated, fenced and landscaped 3/2 home with spacious closets. This home has a fresh ceramic tile throughout with complementary greys. The well-lit kitchen accented by cool grey with green splashed granite countertops, side by side fridge and ice maker, and a cook's favorite, gas stove. Laundry off the kitchen with new Maytag washer/dryer. Ceiling fans throughout the home, accompanied by a deep one car garage. Home sits close to downtown Dunedin, downtown Clearwater, and the Beach. Heating-electric pump, tankless hot water heater. Lawncare included in rent.