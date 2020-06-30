All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1131 UNION STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1131 UNION STREET
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

1131 UNION STREET

1131 Union Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1131 Union Street, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Energy efficient home in a beautiful neighborhood at the very edge of Dunedin. The intercoastal is at the end of this street. Newly renovated, fenced and landscaped 3/2 home with spacious closets. This home has a fresh ceramic tile throughout with complementary greys. The well-lit kitchen accented by cool grey with green splashed granite countertops, side by side fridge and ice maker, and a cook's favorite, gas stove. Laundry off the kitchen with new Maytag washer/dryer. Ceiling fans throughout the home, accompanied by a deep one car garage. Home sits close to downtown Dunedin, downtown Clearwater, and the Beach. Heating-electric pump, tankless hot water heater. Lawncare included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 UNION STREET have any available units?
1131 UNION STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1131 UNION STREET have?
Some of 1131 UNION STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 UNION STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1131 UNION STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 UNION STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1131 UNION STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1131 UNION STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1131 UNION STREET offers parking.
Does 1131 UNION STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1131 UNION STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 UNION STREET have a pool?
No, 1131 UNION STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1131 UNION STREET have accessible units?
No, 1131 UNION STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 UNION STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1131 UNION STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762
Chesapeake
2307 Cumberland Cir
Clearwater, FL 33763

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa