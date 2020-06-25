All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

1129 North Saturn Ave

1129 North Saturn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1129 North Saturn Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4bdrm/2.5 bath home with fenced yard * Section 8 OK - 1129 N Saturn Avenue, Clearwater
$1,650.00/month
$1,650.00/Security Deposit
$39.00 Application fee

FRESHLY RENOVATED 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD - Features Open, Split Floorplan with Massive Master Bedroom - Walk-in Master Closet -Master Bathroom -Large Rooms -Updated kitchen -Tile in living areas, kitchen, and master -2 Full Bathrooms and 1 half bath -Indoor washer/dryer hookups -Screened Front Patio - Fenced Yard -Plenty of Off-Street Parking -Excellent Quiet Neighborhood
Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:
?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Income of 3 times the rent (Unless section 8)
?No recent criminal history
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First, last & deposit (unless section 8), if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owners discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Easy Qualify
Several homes available
Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

(RLNE3921676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1129 North Saturn Ave have any available units?
1129 North Saturn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1129 North Saturn Ave have?
Some of 1129 North Saturn Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1129 North Saturn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1129 North Saturn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 North Saturn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1129 North Saturn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1129 North Saturn Ave offer parking?
No, 1129 North Saturn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1129 North Saturn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1129 North Saturn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 North Saturn Ave have a pool?
No, 1129 North Saturn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1129 North Saturn Ave have accessible units?
No, 1129 North Saturn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 North Saturn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1129 North Saturn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
