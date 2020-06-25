1129 North Saturn Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Large 4bdrm/2.5 bath home with fenced yard * Section 8 OK - 1129 N Saturn Avenue, Clearwater

$1,650.00/month

$1,650.00/Security Deposit

$39.00 Application fee



FRESHLY RENOVATED 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD - Features Open, Split Floorplan with Massive Master Bedroom - Walk-in Master Closet -Master Bathroom -Large Rooms -Updated kitchen -Tile in living areas, kitchen, and master -2 Full Bathrooms and 1 half bath -Indoor washer/dryer hookups -Screened Front Patio - Fenced Yard -Plenty of Off-Street Parking -Excellent Quiet Neighborhood

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate



Rental requirements:

?Stable rental history

?No recent evictions

?Income of 3 times the rent (Unless section 8)

?No recent criminal history

?App fee $39/per adult

?Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs:

First, last & deposit (unless section 8), if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.



Pet policy:

Up to two pets allowed per home at owners discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**



Easy Qualify

Several homes available

Serious inquiries only.

Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262



*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***



(RLNE3921676)