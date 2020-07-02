All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated May 13 2019 at 11:05 AM

1116 Tangerine Street

1116 Tangerine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1116 Tangerine Street, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely updated two bedroom, two bath and a bonus room, with new appliances, crown molding, fresh paint, bathrooms, kitchen, countertops, laminate flooring, etc. New roof as of April 2019. Centrally located to the shops, beaches, restaurants, schools, etc. Indoor utility room with the w/d hookup. Designed with comfort, style, and convenience. Plenty of details.Don't miss this opportunity.

Listing Courtesy Of GLOBE REALTY, LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Tangerine Street have any available units?
1116 Tangerine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 1116 Tangerine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Tangerine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Tangerine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 Tangerine Street is pet friendly.
Does 1116 Tangerine Street offer parking?
No, 1116 Tangerine Street does not offer parking.
Does 1116 Tangerine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 Tangerine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Tangerine Street have a pool?
No, 1116 Tangerine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Tangerine Street have accessible units?
No, 1116 Tangerine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Tangerine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 Tangerine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 Tangerine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1116 Tangerine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
