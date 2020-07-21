All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 111 South Orion Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
111 South Orion Avenue
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:06 PM

111 South Orion Avenue

111 South Orion Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

111 South Orion Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33765

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with wonderful features and character! Elongated front porch leading you to the front door and into the living room area. Living room is in the heart of the home, which connects to the breakfast nook, kitchen and dining room, through the doubled french doors giving it an intimate setting. Kitchen is equipped with plenty of cabinet and counter top space, and major appliances including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Family room opens to the kitchen and has stoned windows surrounding it opening it to the outside. Master bedroom is spacious and has a large closet and full bathroom with tiled flooring, vanity sink and shower/tub combo. Two additional bedrooms, second full bathroom, fenced in large back yard, perfect for outdoor activities and utility hook ups. Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

Base rent excludes charges for optional services.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 South Orion Avenue have any available units?
111 South Orion Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 South Orion Avenue have?
Some of 111 South Orion Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 South Orion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
111 South Orion Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 South Orion Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 South Orion Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 111 South Orion Avenue offer parking?
No, 111 South Orion Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 111 South Orion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 South Orion Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 South Orion Avenue have a pool?
No, 111 South Orion Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 111 South Orion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 111 South Orion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 111 South Orion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 South Orion Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 Bedroom ApartmentsClearwater 2 Bedroom Apartments
Clearwater Apartments with GymsClearwater Pet Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa