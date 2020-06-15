110 BAYSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher pool ceiling fan hot tub microwave furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

COME LIVE WHERE YOU FEEL LIKE YOU ARE ALWAYS ON VACATION! FANTASTIC OPEN WATER VIEWS!! This 3 Br.and 2 Ba.split plan, with Heated pool ,overflow spa! And your own PRIVATE DOCK/Lift provides deepwater WITH QUICK ACCESS TO THE GULF!! For boating, fishing and water sports .This waterfront home is located on one of the most desirable streets on Clearwater Beach, Area of Million dollar homes. The backyard is perfect for Bar-B-Ques or a dip in the pool while watching, the dolphins or the boats go by.

Enjoy boating, jet sking.Home just around the corner from the Shephards on the beach. Spend sunsets at Pier 60, miniature golf, Jolly Trolley and just a short walk to the sandy beach from this house. Two international airports only 30-40 min away. Close to restaurants, shops, the marina and all beach activities, which was voted #1 Beach by Trip Advisor. Annual partial furnished rental.Tenants pay all utilities.Background, credit check is $75.00 per adult over 18. Lawn and pool service included.