All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 110 BAYSIDE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
110 BAYSIDE DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

110 BAYSIDE DRIVE

110 Bayside Drive · (727) 741-1053
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

110 Bayside Drive, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1614 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
COME LIVE WHERE YOU FEEL LIKE YOU ARE ALWAYS ON VACATION! FANTASTIC OPEN WATER VIEWS!! This 3 Br.and 2 Ba.split plan, with Heated pool ,overflow spa! And your own PRIVATE DOCK/Lift provides deepwater WITH QUICK ACCESS TO THE GULF!! For boating, fishing and water sports .This waterfront home is located on one of the most desirable streets on Clearwater Beach, Area of Million dollar homes. The backyard is perfect for Bar-B-Ques or a dip in the pool while watching, the dolphins or the boats go by.
Enjoy boating, jet sking.Home just around the corner from the Shephards on the beach. Spend sunsets at Pier 60, miniature golf, Jolly Trolley and just a short walk to the sandy beach from this house. Two international airports only 30-40 min away. Close to restaurants, shops, the marina and all beach activities, which was voted #1 Beach by Trip Advisor. Annual partial furnished rental.Tenants pay all utilities.Background, credit check is $75.00 per adult over 18. Lawn and pool service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 BAYSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
110 BAYSIDE DRIVE has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 BAYSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 110 BAYSIDE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 BAYSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
110 BAYSIDE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 BAYSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 110 BAYSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 110 BAYSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 110 BAYSIDE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 110 BAYSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 BAYSIDE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 BAYSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 110 BAYSIDE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 110 BAYSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 110 BAYSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 110 BAYSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 BAYSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 110 BAYSIDE DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity