Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate and Spacious! Open floor plan in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Gleaming wood floors shine in the oversized great room. Inside laundry, security system, eat-in kitchen. HUGE master bedroom with his and her's walk in closets. Lots of extras in the custom built home! A must see and truly a gem of a find. Furnishings are included. Property located close to beaches, shopping and downtown Clearwater. Come to see it!