1001 MANDALAY AVENUE

Carlouel remodeled home steps from #1 beach in the U.S.! Welcome to your home away from home on gorgeous Clearwater Beach. Spend the winter months enjoying the aqua waters & sugar sands in this charming beach house. Freshly updated finishes make this the perfect spot to escape! Fully furnished 3 bed/ 2 bath home w/ indoor laundry & luxurious details: wood cabinetry and granite countertops in the kitchen, marble in bathrooms, custom bunk beds (4!), & vaulted ceilings delight the whole family. Enjoy coffee or cocktails on the deck, or grill downstairs. Approved pets welcome. Sleeps up to 8.