Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

1001 MANDALAY AVENUE

1001 Mandalay Avenue · (813) 318-2408
Location

1001 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Carlouel remodeled home steps from #1 beach in the U.S.! Welcome to your home away from home on gorgeous Clearwater Beach. Spend the winter months enjoying the aqua waters & sugar sands in this charming beach house. Freshly updated finishes make this the perfect spot to escape! Fully furnished 3 bed/ 2 bath home w/ indoor laundry & luxurious details: wood cabinetry and granite countertops in the kitchen, marble in bathrooms, custom bunk beds (4!), & vaulted ceilings delight the whole family. Enjoy coffee or cocktails on the deck, or grill downstairs. Approved pets welcome. Sleeps up to 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 MANDALAY AVENUE have any available units?
1001 MANDALAY AVENUE has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 MANDALAY AVENUE have?
Some of 1001 MANDALAY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 MANDALAY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1001 MANDALAY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 MANDALAY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 MANDALAY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1001 MANDALAY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1001 MANDALAY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1001 MANDALAY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 MANDALAY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 MANDALAY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1001 MANDALAY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1001 MANDALAY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1001 MANDALAY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 MANDALAY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 MANDALAY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
