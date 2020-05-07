All apartments in Celebration
947 SPRING PARK LOOP
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:11 PM

947 SPRING PARK LOOP

947 Spring Park Loop · (847) 865-9309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

947 Spring Park Loop, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 4234 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Very clean apartment, freshly painted, equipped with major appliances and includes a laundry room with washer and Dryer. The apartment has central AC/Heating, Ceiling Fans and it's also equipped with 24/7 security alarm monitoring system and 100Mbps Internet access (Wired and Wireless). All utilities (Electric and Water) and garbage disposal is inclusive of rent. It comes with street parking and no smoking allowed in apartment. Located in a very quiet neighborhood in Celebration, FL, with view of the woods. The apartment will provide access to the community pool, Celebration K-8 / High School and parks within close distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 947 SPRING PARK LOOP have any available units?
947 SPRING PARK LOOP has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 947 SPRING PARK LOOP have?
Some of 947 SPRING PARK LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 947 SPRING PARK LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
947 SPRING PARK LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 947 SPRING PARK LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 947 SPRING PARK LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 947 SPRING PARK LOOP offer parking?
No, 947 SPRING PARK LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 947 SPRING PARK LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 947 SPRING PARK LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 947 SPRING PARK LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 947 SPRING PARK LOOP has a pool.
Does 947 SPRING PARK LOOP have accessible units?
No, 947 SPRING PARK LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 947 SPRING PARK LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 947 SPRING PARK LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 947 SPRING PARK LOOP have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 947 SPRING PARK LOOP has units with air conditioning.
