947 SPRING PARK LOOP

Very clean apartment, freshly painted, equipped with major appliances and includes a laundry room with washer and Dryer. The apartment has central AC/Heating, Ceiling Fans and it's also equipped with 24/7 security alarm monitoring system and 100Mbps Internet access (Wired and Wireless). All utilities (Electric and Water) and garbage disposal is inclusive of rent. It comes with street parking and no smoking allowed in apartment. Located in a very quiet neighborhood in Celebration, FL, with view of the woods. The apartment will provide access to the community pool, Celebration K-8 / High School and parks within close distance.