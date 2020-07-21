909 Waterside Ln Apt 307

All apartments in Celebration
Last updated January 20 2020 at 2:14 PM

Location

909 Waterside Lane, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
CELEBRATION - Luxurious Living - Magnificent 2/2 top Penthouse - Elevator Access - TERRACES AT CELEBRATION - Two bedroom - Two bathroom on the Third floor with access to elevator.

Enjoy the water views from the balcony from this beautiful Penthouse located in Disney's Town of Celebration. Unit features custom paint, new carpet, new appliances, 42" upper cabinets, solid countertops.
Conveniently located a short walk to shops, restaurants and parks. Only 10 minutes to Disney, 20 minutes to Orlando International Airport.

Disclaimer: Tenants MUST be approved by Terraces at Celebration Condominium Association. $100 Application Fee

Please contact Leasing Department at 407-955-0066 / 407-702-8643 to schedule a showing appointment.

Exclusively Marketed by Arborside Properties

(RLNE5180665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

