909 Waterside Ln Apt 307

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

CELEBRATION - Luxurious Living - Magnificent 2/2 top Penthouse - Elevator Access - TERRACES AT CELEBRATION - Two bedroom - Two bathroom on the Third floor with access to elevator.



Enjoy the water views from the balcony from this beautiful Penthouse located in Disney's Town of Celebration. Unit features custom paint, new carpet, new appliances, 42" upper cabinets, solid countertops.

Conveniently located a short walk to shops, restaurants and parks. Only 10 minutes to Disney, 20 minutes to Orlando International Airport.



Disclaimer: Tenants MUST be approved by Terraces at Celebration Condominium Association. $100 Application Fee



Please contact Leasing Department at 407-955-0066 / 407-702-8643 to schedule a showing appointment.



(RLNE5180665)