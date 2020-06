Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom top floor condo at the Terraces of East Village. Elevator Building with 1 Car Garage. Hardwood floors through all living spaces. Kitchen has newer appliances and Granite Counter tops. New Carpet in all Bedrooms. Large sunny Balcony off the living room. Master Bedroom has large walk in closet and master bathroom with double vanities and large shower. 2 additional bedroom also with new carpet share a bathroom. Washer and Dryer included in rent and in the unit. Short walk to Downtown Celebration and 10 Min drive to Disney World. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management.Unit can be painted one neutral color before move in at tenants request.