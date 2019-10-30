Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home has it all Complete Remodel & dream Location!!! This charming 4 bed, 2.5 bath home is nestled in the highly sought after Lake Evalyn neighborhood. Its crepe myrtle lined streets and star jasmine covered picket fences will delight the senses. Upgrades in this home include the following, updated all bathrooms, wood floors in the entire home, new updated kitchen, new appliances, new lighting, NEW ROOF, AC 2 years old, new landscaping, new travertine patio, new paint on the inside & new paint on the outside. The property has an open floor plan with a separate downstairs office, dining room & breakfast nook. The 4 bedrooms are upstairs in the home with lots of space for everyone. Homes don’t last long in this area and this home is the gem you have been looking and waiting for.