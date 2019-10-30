All apartments in Celebration
Find more places like 803 ROSA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
803 ROSA
Last updated July 29 2019 at 7:12 PM

803 ROSA

803 Rosa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Celebration
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

803 Rosa Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has it all Complete Remodel & dream Location!!! This charming 4 bed, 2.5 bath home is nestled in the highly sought after Lake Evalyn neighborhood. Its crepe myrtle lined streets and star jasmine covered picket fences will delight the senses. Upgrades in this home include the following, updated all bathrooms, wood floors in the entire home, new updated kitchen, new appliances, new lighting, NEW ROOF, AC 2 years old, new landscaping, new travertine patio, new paint on the inside & new paint on the outside. The property has an open floor plan with a separate downstairs office, dining room & breakfast nook. The 4 bedrooms are upstairs in the home with lots of space for everyone. Homes don’t last long in this area and this home is the gem you have been looking and waiting for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 ROSA have any available units?
803 ROSA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 803 ROSA have?
Some of 803 ROSA's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 ROSA currently offering any rent specials?
803 ROSA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 ROSA pet-friendly?
No, 803 ROSA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 803 ROSA offer parking?
Yes, 803 ROSA offers parking.
Does 803 ROSA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 ROSA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 ROSA have a pool?
No, 803 ROSA does not have a pool.
Does 803 ROSA have accessible units?
No, 803 ROSA does not have accessible units.
Does 803 ROSA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 ROSA has units with dishwashers.
Does 803 ROSA have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 803 ROSA has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd
Celebration, FL 34747
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr
Celebration, FL 34747
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd
Celebration, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Celebration 1 BedroomsCelebration 2 Bedrooms
Celebration 3 BedroomsCelebration Dog Friendly Apartments
Celebration Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida