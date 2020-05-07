717 SIENA PALM DRIVE

Amenities

Located in CELEBRATION, this 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhouse with attached 2 car garage with opener is located in the community of Siena. Two story townhouse with living area and kitchen with entrance to garage on 1st floor . Three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on 2nd floor.

Master suite with its own bathroom and large walk in closet. Other bedroom with large closets. Carpeting and painting throughout done 1 year ago with 2nd bathroom being updated and remodeled. Ceiling fans in living area and all three bedrooms. The community features a private clubhouse with a pool, tennis courts, and fitness room. Celebration features restaurants, shopping entertainment and numerous recreational areas including a golf course. Also banks, post office, private university, and hospital. Come LIVE AND ENJOY!