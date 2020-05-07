All apartments in Celebration
Find more places like 717 SIENA PALM DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
717 SIENA PALM DRIVE
Last updated August 23 2019 at 2:26 PM

717 SIENA PALM DRIVE

717 Siena Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Celebration
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

717 Siena Palm Drive, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Located in CELEBRATION, this 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhouse with attached 2 car garage with opener is located in the community of Siena. Two story townhouse with living area and kitchen with entrance to garage on 1st floor . Three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on 2nd floor.
Master suite with its own bathroom and large walk in closet. Other bedroom with large closets. Carpeting and painting throughout done 1 year ago with 2nd bathroom being updated and remodeled. Ceiling fans in living area and all three bedrooms. The community features a private clubhouse with a pool, tennis courts, and fitness room. Celebration features restaurants, shopping entertainment and numerous recreational areas including a golf course. Also banks, post office, private university, and hospital. Come LIVE AND ENJOY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 SIENA PALM DRIVE have any available units?
717 SIENA PALM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 717 SIENA PALM DRIVE have?
Some of 717 SIENA PALM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 SIENA PALM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
717 SIENA PALM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 SIENA PALM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 717 SIENA PALM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 717 SIENA PALM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 717 SIENA PALM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 717 SIENA PALM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 SIENA PALM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 SIENA PALM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 717 SIENA PALM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 717 SIENA PALM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 717 SIENA PALM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 717 SIENA PALM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 SIENA PALM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 717 SIENA PALM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 SIENA PALM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd
Celebration, FL 34747
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr
Celebration, FL 34747
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd
Celebration, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Celebration 1 BedroomsCelebration 2 Bedrooms
Celebration 3 BedroomsCelebration Dog Friendly Apartments
Celebration Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida