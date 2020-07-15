710 MULBERRY AVENUE

Amenities

Rare Architecturally designed 2 Story Porch,Town & Country Charleston Side Row located on an over sized CORNER lot in the Heart of MAIN VILLAGE/Celebration! One is immediately greeted by the"Southern Charm" details & Modern designs made throughout the home which include the Black & White Checkered tile entryway flowing into the Open Designed concept of the home. The Formal Living & Dining Room finishes include warm laminate flooring, glass French doors opening up into the front Porch, Decorative ceiling medallion with hanging light fixture, arm chair railing and more. Flowing from the Family Room which overlooks the beautiful garden area is the modern style kitchen boasting finishes that include a large island perfect for additional seating, granite counter tops, white cabinetry with brushed knobs, roll out cabinet drawers and modern style back splash. The appliances include Frigidaire Gallery Stainless steel side by side Refrigerator, Samsung built in Microwave and glass top Stainless steel Range and newly installed built in Stainless steel Dish washer. The screened in lanai overlooking the rear yard offers a private sanctuary with white PVC and Brick wall Fencing lush landscaping that includes slate like walk way and pygmy palm leading into the detached 2 car garage with an additional adjacent parking pad! Completing the home are the Master Bedroom with its 3 Guest Bedrooms all located upstairs with a shared Flex space perfect for an open gathering place for Friends and Family. Welcome Home!