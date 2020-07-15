All apartments in Celebration
710 MULBERRY AVENUE

Location

710 Mulberry Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare Architecturally designed 2 Story Porch,Town & Country Charleston Side Row located on an over sized CORNER lot in the Heart of MAIN VILLAGE/Celebration! One is immediately greeted by the"Southern Charm" details & Modern designs made throughout the home which include the Black & White Checkered tile entryway flowing into the Open Designed concept of the home. The Formal Living & Dining Room finishes include warm laminate flooring, glass French doors opening up into the front Porch, Decorative ceiling medallion with hanging light fixture, arm chair railing and more. Flowing from the Family Room which overlooks the beautiful garden area is the modern style kitchen boasting finishes that include a large island perfect for additional seating, granite counter tops, white cabinetry with brushed knobs, roll out cabinet drawers and modern style back splash. The appliances include Frigidaire Gallery Stainless steel side by side Refrigerator, Samsung built in Microwave and glass top Stainless steel Range and newly installed built in Stainless steel Dish washer. The screened in lanai overlooking the rear yard offers a private sanctuary with white PVC and Brick wall Fencing lush landscaping that includes slate like walk way and pygmy palm leading into the detached 2 car garage with an additional adjacent parking pad! Completing the home are the Master Bedroom with its 3 Guest Bedrooms all located upstairs with a shared Flex space perfect for an open gathering place for Friends and Family. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 MULBERRY AVENUE have any available units?
710 MULBERRY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 710 MULBERRY AVENUE have?
Some of 710 MULBERRY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 MULBERRY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
710 MULBERRY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 MULBERRY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 710 MULBERRY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 710 MULBERRY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 710 MULBERRY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 710 MULBERRY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 MULBERRY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 MULBERRY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 710 MULBERRY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 710 MULBERRY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 710 MULBERRY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 710 MULBERRY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 MULBERRY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 710 MULBERRY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 MULBERRY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
