705 CELEBRATION AVENUE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center concierge gym parking playground pool tennis court

Beautiful Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in downtown Celebration! Light & Bright Corner Unit with Porch overlooking Celebration Avenue. Interior features include 12 foot ceilings in living, kitchen and dining room, Wood flooring throughout home, Freshly painted, Crown Molding and Wide Baseboards. Pristine Unit with Neutral Cream Interior, Intrusion alarms and Fire Sprinkler. $1600.00 for Unit, Updated Kitchen Granite countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven - one is Convection, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer. Restricted Private Parking in the Back of the Condo for Residents. Concierge Trash picked up at your front door. Just blocks to Celebration Golf Course Restaurants, Banks, Shops and the many walking/biking trails. Located near Lakeside Park, Playground, Pool, Basketball and Tennis Courts. Water Street amenities include Social & Business Center, Plus a Fitness Center. Unit is on the First Floor.