Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
705 CELEBRATION AVENUE
Last updated May 3 2020 at 8:36 AM

705 CELEBRATION AVENUE

705 Celebration Avenue · No Longer Available
Celebration
Dog Friendly Apartments
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

705 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
concierge
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in downtown Celebration! Light & Bright Corner Unit with Porch overlooking Celebration Avenue. Interior features include 12 foot ceilings in living, kitchen and dining room, Wood flooring throughout home, Freshly painted, Crown Molding and Wide Baseboards. Pristine Unit with Neutral Cream Interior, Intrusion alarms and Fire Sprinkler. $1600.00 for Unit, Updated Kitchen Granite countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven - one is Convection, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer. Restricted Private Parking in the Back of the Condo for Residents. Concierge Trash picked up at your front door. Just blocks to Celebration Golf Course Restaurants, Banks, Shops and the many walking/biking trails. Located near Lakeside Park, Playground, Pool, Basketball and Tennis Courts. Water Street amenities include Social & Business Center, Plus a Fitness Center. Unit is on the First Floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 CELEBRATION AVENUE have any available units?
705 CELEBRATION AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 705 CELEBRATION AVENUE have?
Some of 705 CELEBRATION AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 CELEBRATION AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
705 CELEBRATION AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 CELEBRATION AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 705 CELEBRATION AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 705 CELEBRATION AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 705 CELEBRATION AVENUE offers parking.
Does 705 CELEBRATION AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 CELEBRATION AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 CELEBRATION AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 705 CELEBRATION AVENUE has a pool.
Does 705 CELEBRATION AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 705 CELEBRATION AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 705 CELEBRATION AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 CELEBRATION AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 705 CELEBRATION AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 CELEBRATION AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
