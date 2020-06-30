641 MULBERRY AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wow wow wow! Step inside of this amazing townhouse that is only one Block from downtown Celebration! Recently remodeled and move in ready! Three bedrooms and 3.5 baths!At first glance this property may seem normal but once you get inside, be prepared to be amazed at the phenomenal upgrades throughout! Beautiful tile on the first floor accenting the custom retro kitchen that brings you back to the good ole days while still keeping its fresh, upgraded feeling! The fun just doesn't end, move upstairs to your private master and secondary bedrooms. Topping everything off this home features an amazing backyard and wonderful 1 car garage!