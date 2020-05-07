421 ARBOR CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Esteemed Arbor Circle!! One of Celebration's most iconic homes has undergone a breathtaking renovation and is now being offered for sale. This one of a kind Custom Estate home features 5 bedrooms 5 and 2 half-baths with 4 car garage and two story guest house. Some of the amazing features include Chefs Dream Kitchen with Viking Appliances, Custom Range Hood, Sergay Cabinetry from New York, Calcutta Gold Counter Tops & Lefory Brooks Faucets. The Lavish Master Suite has Yours and Mine Custom Closets and Statuario Marble Master Bathroom. A massive oversized Zero Entry Shower. Upstairs you have 3 large en-suite bedrooms all with Marble baths, Maple Wood Floors and Custom Lighting. The home also has Wide Plank Maple Flooring throughout, Custom Stainless Staircase and 5 new AC units. A large two story guest home with full kitchen laundry and additional 1 1/2 baths also has a private entrance. The rear yard has one of the largest pools in main village with an enormous brick paver pool deck. New Pool Equipment, new plaster etc....all this while within a short leisurely stroll to Downtown Celebration.