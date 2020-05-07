All apartments in Celebration
Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:00 AM

421 ARBOR CIRCLE

421 Arbor Circle · (407) 973-9101
Location

421 Arbor Circle, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$16,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 6874 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Esteemed Arbor Circle!! One of Celebration's most iconic homes has undergone a breathtaking renovation and is now being offered for sale. This one of a kind Custom Estate home features 5 bedrooms 5 and 2 half-baths with 4 car garage and two story guest house. Some of the amazing features include Chefs Dream Kitchen with Viking Appliances, Custom Range Hood, Sergay Cabinetry from New York, Calcutta Gold Counter Tops & Lefory Brooks Faucets. The Lavish Master Suite has Yours and Mine Custom Closets and Statuario Marble Master Bathroom. A massive oversized Zero Entry Shower. Upstairs you have 3 large en-suite bedrooms all with Marble baths, Maple Wood Floors and Custom Lighting. The home also has Wide Plank Maple Flooring throughout, Custom Stainless Staircase and 5 new AC units. A large two story guest home with full kitchen laundry and additional 1 1/2 baths also has a private entrance. The rear yard has one of the largest pools in main village with an enormous brick paver pool deck. New Pool Equipment, new plaster etc....all this while within a short leisurely stroll to Downtown Celebration.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 ARBOR CIRCLE have any available units?
421 ARBOR CIRCLE has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 421 ARBOR CIRCLE have?
Some of 421 ARBOR CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 ARBOR CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
421 ARBOR CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 ARBOR CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 421 ARBOR CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 421 ARBOR CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 421 ARBOR CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 421 ARBOR CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 ARBOR CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 ARBOR CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 421 ARBOR CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 421 ARBOR CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 421 ARBOR CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 421 ARBOR CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 ARBOR CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 421 ARBOR CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 421 ARBOR CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
