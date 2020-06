Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Very spacious two bedroom two bath one story condo with nearly 1300 sq ft in the beautiful Mediterranean building - bonus space off of family room and nice covered porch along with built in desk area. Vacant and easy to show - Tall ceilings - Washer/Dryer included - Georgetown condo association offers private pool, newly remodeled club house, fitness center and tennis courts - At $1,600 what a great price!