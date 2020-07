203 EASTPARK DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage extra storage microwave internet access

ENJOY THIS LOVELY 4+ BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH STUNNING VIEWS OF THE CONSERVATION AND WATER ON YOUR OVER SIZED PORCH. THIS HOME HAS a large eat-in kitchen, family room, office spaces, BOOK CASES, PANTRY, STORAGE, DOWN STAIRS den or BEDROOM with FULL BATH, large master suite, upstairs LAUNDRY, AND SCREENED IN BACK PORCH. LAWN CARE, ELECTRIC, WATER AND HIGH SPEED INTERNET ARE INCLUDED!! Two parking spaces and additional storage in the detached garage. THE separate GARAGE APT. IS NOT INCLUDED.