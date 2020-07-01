1584 RESOLUTE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Remarkably well-maintained townhome in Celebration's Spring Lake neighborhood. Enjoy maintenance-free living in this upgraded two-storySherwin model. Upon entry, the gorgeous engineered hardwood floors lead you from a spacious living room into an open concept kitchen area. Theeat-in kitchen boasts a large granite island with seating for 4, stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting, painted linen 42" cabinets, tile backsplash,and plenty of natural light. The 2nd floor hosts a loft/flex space, laundry, and both bedrooms. The large owners retreat features generous livingspace, a walk-in closet, and an upgraded bath with super shower and dual sinks. Other features include ceiling fans throughout, an upgraded trimpackage, covered front porch, two-car garage, and a textured concrete patio. Enjoy all that Celebration has to offer with miles of running/bike trails,multiple pools, dozens of pocket parks, community events, and easy access to Walt Disney World.