Last updated January 10 2020 at 1:46 AM

1584 RESOLUTE STREET

1584 Resolute Street · No Longer Available
Location

1584 Resolute Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Remarkably well-maintained townhome in Celebration's Spring Lake neighborhood. Enjoy maintenance-free living in this upgraded two-storySherwin model. Upon entry, the gorgeous engineered hardwood floors lead you from a spacious living room into an open concept kitchen area. Theeat-in kitchen boasts a large granite island with seating for 4, stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting, painted linen 42" cabinets, tile backsplash,and plenty of natural light. The 2nd floor hosts a loft/flex space, laundry, and both bedrooms. The large owners retreat features generous livingspace, a walk-in closet, and an upgraded bath with super shower and dual sinks. Other features include ceiling fans throughout, an upgraded trimpackage, covered front porch, two-car garage, and a textured concrete patio. Enjoy all that Celebration has to offer with miles of running/bike trails,multiple pools, dozens of pocket parks, community events, and easy access to Walt Disney World.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1584 RESOLUTE STREET have any available units?
1584 RESOLUTE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 1584 RESOLUTE STREET have?
Some of 1584 RESOLUTE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1584 RESOLUTE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1584 RESOLUTE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1584 RESOLUTE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1584 RESOLUTE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 1584 RESOLUTE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1584 RESOLUTE STREET offers parking.
Does 1584 RESOLUTE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1584 RESOLUTE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1584 RESOLUTE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1584 RESOLUTE STREET has a pool.
Does 1584 RESOLUTE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1584 RESOLUTE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1584 RESOLUTE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1584 RESOLUTE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1584 RESOLUTE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1584 RESOLUTE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

