Celebration, FL
1577 CASTILE STREET
1577 CASTILE STREET

1577 Castile Street · (407) 744-4301
Location

1577 Castile Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,021

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2764 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful Single Family Home located in Spring Lake of Celebration. Amazing Location directly across the street from the Spring Lake Pool and Fitness Center. Over 2700 Square Feet of living space. Large open Floor Plan with Gourmet Kitchen with high end appliances, Granite counterparts, mosaic tile back splash, large Island and upgraded Cabinets. Dining Room and Family Room. Ground floor Master suite with attached en-suite with Double Vanity, Garden Soaking Tub and Shower Stall. 2 additional Bedrooms are on the second floor that share a Bathroom and second Master Suite with Balcony looking over the Pool and Spring Lake Pond. The second floor also offers a huge loft. High end Washer and Dryer included. 2 Car attached Garage and pet friendly. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Lawn Care and Trash are also included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1577 CASTILE STREET have any available units?
1577 CASTILE STREET has a unit available for $4,021 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1577 CASTILE STREET have?
Some of 1577 CASTILE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1577 CASTILE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1577 CASTILE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1577 CASTILE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1577 CASTILE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1577 CASTILE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1577 CASTILE STREET does offer parking.
Does 1577 CASTILE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1577 CASTILE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1577 CASTILE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1577 CASTILE STREET has a pool.
Does 1577 CASTILE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1577 CASTILE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1577 CASTILE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1577 CASTILE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1577 CASTILE STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1577 CASTILE STREET has units with air conditioning.
