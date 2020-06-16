1577 CASTILE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

Beautiful Single Family Home located in Spring Lake of Celebration. Amazing Location directly across the street from the Spring Lake Pool and Fitness Center. Over 2700 Square Feet of living space. Large open Floor Plan with Gourmet Kitchen with high end appliances, Granite counterparts, mosaic tile back splash, large Island and upgraded Cabinets. Dining Room and Family Room. Ground floor Master suite with attached en-suite with Double Vanity, Garden Soaking Tub and Shower Stall. 2 additional Bedrooms are on the second floor that share a Bathroom and second Master Suite with Balcony looking over the Pool and Spring Lake Pond. The second floor also offers a huge loft. High end Washer and Dryer included. 2 Car attached Garage and pet friendly. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Lawn Care and Trash are also included.