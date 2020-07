Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

WHITMORE FLOOR PLAN. 4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH INCLUDING A JACK AND JILL BATH, DEN AND DOUBLE PORCHES, LARGE FENCED IN YARD. GREAT HOME WITH ROOMY KITCHEN LOCATED IN ARTISAN PARK AREA OF CELEBRATION WITH USE OF ARTISAN POOL, CLUBHOUSE AND EXERCISE ROOM. NOTE: GARAGE APT. IS NOT INCLUDED IN LEASE AND MAIN HOUSE TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC AND WATER FOR APARTMENT TENANT.