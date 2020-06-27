1359 NAVARRE STREET

Amenities

The "ANASTASIA" Custom upgraded Home! Energy Saving Features: Double Pane Windows, Radiant Barrier in Roof, 2015 14 SEER A/C, DAIKIN A/C in Garage, Transferable 10-year Home Buyers Protection Warranty! Decorative Crown Molding & trim work! Designer Neutral paint colors, Textured walls, Custom Decorator Shades, Custom Flooring + Restoration Hardware Lighting & Fans! Gourmet Kitchen: Cabinets Galore + 18 Drawers, LG walk-in pantry w/deep shelving + convenient electrical outlet for appliances, XL Quartz Island w/Dining for 6+, Glass Back splash, Gas Cook top & Stainless Vent Hood, GE Profile TWO Convection Ovens & Microwave, Double Door Fridge w/pull out Freezer plus additional Beverage Wine Fridge. Dining Room has Custom Chandelier and Transom Windows. Double Doors to Executive Office - 2 sets of Glass Doors to Front Porch! 1st FLOOR EN SUITE! Expansive Entertainment/Theater Loft + WET BAR w/built-in Glass Cabinets, Microwave & Beverage Fridge! Block out shades for Theater Viewing! Owner's Retreat has access to Covered Upper Balcony. Master Bath: Raised Vanity & Glass & Quartz Counters + TV, Jetted Tub, XL Rain Shower, Walk-in Closet too! Large Laundry Room on 2nd Floor: Maytag MAXIMA Commercial Washer & Steam Dryer + Shelving! 2 Car Garage w/KOBALT storage & accessories – ONRAX Ceiling shelving + pebble textured floor. Fenced Side yard has room to add a Summer Kitchen/Patio! Enjoy the Spring Park Pool, Fitness Center and Walking trails.