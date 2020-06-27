All apartments in Celebration
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

1359 NAVARRE STREET

1359 Navarre Street · No Longer Available
Location

1359 Navarre Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
The "ANASTASIA" Custom upgraded Home! Energy Saving Features: Double Pane Windows, Radiant Barrier in Roof, 2015 14 SEER A/C, DAIKIN A/C in Garage, Transferable 10-year Home Buyers Protection Warranty! Decorative Crown Molding & trim work! Designer Neutral paint colors, Textured walls, Custom Decorator Shades, Custom Flooring + Restoration Hardware Lighting & Fans! Gourmet Kitchen: Cabinets Galore + 18 Drawers, LG walk-in pantry w/deep shelving + convenient electrical outlet for appliances, XL Quartz Island w/Dining for 6+, Glass Back splash, Gas Cook top & Stainless Vent Hood, GE Profile TWO Convection Ovens & Microwave, Double Door Fridge w/pull out Freezer plus additional Beverage Wine Fridge. Dining Room has Custom Chandelier and Transom Windows. Double Doors to Executive Office - 2 sets of Glass Doors to Front Porch! 1st FLOOR EN SUITE! Expansive Entertainment/Theater Loft + WET BAR w/built-in Glass Cabinets, Microwave & Beverage Fridge! Block out shades for Theater Viewing! Owner's Retreat has access to Covered Upper Balcony. Master Bath: Raised Vanity & Glass & Quartz Counters + TV, Jetted Tub, XL Rain Shower, Walk-in Closet too! Large Laundry Room on 2nd Floor: Maytag MAXIMA Commercial Washer & Steam Dryer + Shelving! 2 Car Garage w/KOBALT storage & accessories – ONRAX Ceiling shelving + pebble textured floor. Fenced Side yard has room to add a Summer Kitchen/Patio! Enjoy the Spring Park Pool, Fitness Center and Walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1359 NAVARRE STREET have any available units?
1359 NAVARRE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1359 NAVARRE STREET have?
Some of 1359 NAVARRE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1359 NAVARRE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1359 NAVARRE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1359 NAVARRE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1359 NAVARRE STREET is not pet friendly.
Does 1359 NAVARRE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1359 NAVARRE STREET offers parking.
Does 1359 NAVARRE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1359 NAVARRE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1359 NAVARRE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1359 NAVARRE STREET has a pool.
Does 1359 NAVARRE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1359 NAVARRE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1359 NAVARRE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1359 NAVARRE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1359 NAVARRE STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1359 NAVARRE STREET has units with air conditioning.
