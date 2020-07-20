All apartments in Celebration
Find more places like 1308 ARTISAN AVENUE W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
1308 ARTISAN AVENUE W
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

1308 ARTISAN AVENUE W

1308 Artisan Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Celebration
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1308 Artisan Avenue West, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Great corner lot townhome in Artisan Park with detached garage. Beautiful cherry paprika cabinets, golden leaf granite countertops and undermount sink in kitchen and granite in all baths. First floor engineered hardwood, with ceramic tile in kitchen and 1/2 bath. Crown
molding on the first floor & carpets on second floor. Den on the first floor can be used as study/office or playroom. Only 1/2 block to Artisan Clubhouse. This place will not last long. Enjoy living in beautiful Artisan Park and amenities. Separate tenants living in the garage apartment, their water and electric is the responsibility of the main townhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 ARTISAN AVENUE W have any available units?
1308 ARTISAN AVENUE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 1308 ARTISAN AVENUE W have?
Some of 1308 ARTISAN AVENUE W's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 ARTISAN AVENUE W currently offering any rent specials?
1308 ARTISAN AVENUE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 ARTISAN AVENUE W pet-friendly?
No, 1308 ARTISAN AVENUE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 1308 ARTISAN AVENUE W offer parking?
Yes, 1308 ARTISAN AVENUE W offers parking.
Does 1308 ARTISAN AVENUE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1308 ARTISAN AVENUE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 ARTISAN AVENUE W have a pool?
No, 1308 ARTISAN AVENUE W does not have a pool.
Does 1308 ARTISAN AVENUE W have accessible units?
No, 1308 ARTISAN AVENUE W does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 ARTISAN AVENUE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 ARTISAN AVENUE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 ARTISAN AVENUE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1308 ARTISAN AVENUE W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd
Celebration, FL 34747
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd
Celebration, FL 34747
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr
Celebration, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Celebration 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCelebration 2 Bedroom Apartments
Celebration Apartments with GaragesCelebration Dog Friendly Apartments
Celebration Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College