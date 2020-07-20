1308 ARTISAN AVENUE W

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Great corner lot townhome in Artisan Park with detached garage. Beautiful cherry paprika cabinets, golden leaf granite countertops and undermount sink in kitchen and granite in all baths. First floor engineered hardwood, with ceramic tile in kitchen and 1/2 bath. Crown

molding on the first floor & carpets on second floor. Den on the first floor can be used as study/office or playroom. Only 1/2 block to Artisan Clubhouse. This place will not last long. Enjoy living in beautiful Artisan Park and amenities. Separate tenants living in the garage apartment, their water and electric is the responsibility of the main townhouse.