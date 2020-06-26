124 LONGVIEW AVENUE

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome to your new home in the beautiful town of Celebration. Rest easy knowing that all the landscaping is included so you can enjoy the large backyard to relax or grill with friends and family. The large kitchen is ready for any chef to walk in and create a lovely meal to enjoy in the cozy dining room. The large open living room is inviting for loved ones and even guests. This home is only minutes away from attractions, lots of dining, shopping and community pools. Do not hesitate as this style home is not easy to come by, so please call to schedule your private viewing.