Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

124 LONGVIEW AVENUE

124 Longview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

124 Longview Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to your new home in the beautiful town of Celebration. Rest easy knowing that all the landscaping is included so you can enjoy the large backyard to relax or grill with friends and family. The large kitchen is ready for any chef to walk in and create a lovely meal to enjoy in the cozy dining room. The large open living room is inviting for loved ones and even guests. This home is only minutes away from attractions, lots of dining, shopping and community pools. Do not hesitate as this style home is not easy to come by, so please call to schedule your private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 LONGVIEW AVENUE have any available units?
124 LONGVIEW AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 124 LONGVIEW AVENUE have?
Some of 124 LONGVIEW AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 LONGVIEW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
124 LONGVIEW AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 LONGVIEW AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 124 LONGVIEW AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 124 LONGVIEW AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 124 LONGVIEW AVENUE offers parking.
Does 124 LONGVIEW AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 LONGVIEW AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 LONGVIEW AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 124 LONGVIEW AVENUE has a pool.
Does 124 LONGVIEW AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 124 LONGVIEW AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 124 LONGVIEW AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 LONGVIEW AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 LONGVIEW AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 LONGVIEW AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
