1221 OLMSTEAD BOULEVARD

Nestled deep in Artisan Park, this condo offers a park view, fresh paint, open layout, attached garage, and is ready for immediate occupancy! This unit offers an upgraded eat-in kitchen with granite counters and a pass-through to the dining room. The living room offers ample space with access to the private balcony. The owner's suite boasts plenty of natural light, a walk-in closet, dual sinks, a soaker tub and large shower. Other features include a generous laundry room, elevator access to the 3rd level, and a lifestyle unparalleled in Central Florida. With access to the Artisan Park clubhouse and pool you'll never want to leave! Enjoy all that Celebration life has to offer. With miles of biking/running trails, mulitple pools, quaint downtown, and fun monthly events. All within a 10 minute drive to the gates of Walt Disney World. Call for more information or to set up a private showing!