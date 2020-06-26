All apartments in Celebration
1221 OLMSTEAD BOULEVARD
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:01 AM

1221 OLMSTEAD BOULEVARD

1221 Olmstead Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1221 Olmstead Boulevard, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Nestled deep in Artisan Park, this condo offers a park view, fresh paint, open layout, attached garage, and is ready for immediate occupancy! This unit offers an upgraded eat-in kitchen with granite counters and a pass-through to the dining room. The living room offers ample space with access to the private balcony. The owner's suite boasts plenty of natural light, a walk-in closet, dual sinks, a soaker tub and large shower. Other features include a generous laundry room, elevator access to the 3rd level, and a lifestyle unparalleled in Central Florida. With access to the Artisan Park clubhouse and pool you'll never want to leave! Enjoy all that Celebration life has to offer. With miles of biking/running trails, mulitple pools, quaint downtown, and fun monthly events. All within a 10 minute drive to the gates of Walt Disney World. Call for more information or to set up a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 OLMSTEAD BOULEVARD have any available units?
1221 OLMSTEAD BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 1221 OLMSTEAD BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1221 OLMSTEAD BOULEVARD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 OLMSTEAD BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1221 OLMSTEAD BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 OLMSTEAD BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1221 OLMSTEAD BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 1221 OLMSTEAD BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1221 OLMSTEAD BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1221 OLMSTEAD BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 OLMSTEAD BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 OLMSTEAD BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1221 OLMSTEAD BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1221 OLMSTEAD BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1221 OLMSTEAD BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 OLMSTEAD BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 OLMSTEAD BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 OLMSTEAD BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 OLMSTEAD BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
