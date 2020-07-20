1210 IRONSMITH DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool 24hr maintenance

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo in elevator building in Artisan Park of Celebration. Large kitchen with breakfast room. Open

living room/dining room combination. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and attached bathroom with garden soaking

tub, separate shower and double vanity. Two additional bedrooms share a bathroom. The balcony off of living room has

conservation views. Access to Artisan club is included in rent. Clubhouse has a private pool for Artisan Park residents

only, fitness center and restaurant. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in

rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month.