1210 IRONSMITH DRIVE

Amenities
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo in elevator building in Artisan Park of Celebration. Large kitchen with breakfast room. Open
living room/dining room combination. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and attached bathroom with garden soaking
tub, separate shower and double vanity. Two additional bedrooms share a bathroom. The balcony off of living room has
conservation views. Access to Artisan club is included in rent. Clubhouse has a private pool for Artisan Park residents
only, fitness center and restaurant. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in
rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month.