Celebration, FL
1210 IRONSMITH DRIVE
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:43 AM

1210 IRONSMITH DRIVE

1210 Ironsmith Drive · No Longer Available
Celebration
Apartments with Garage
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Parking
Location

1210 Ironsmith Drive, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo in elevator building in Artisan Park of Celebration. Large kitchen with breakfast room. Open
living room/dining room combination. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and attached bathroom with garden soaking
tub, separate shower and double vanity. Two additional bedrooms share a bathroom. The balcony off of living room has
conservation views. Access to Artisan club is included in rent. Clubhouse has a private pool for Artisan Park residents
only, fitness center and restaurant. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in
rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 IRONSMITH DRIVE have any available units?
1210 IRONSMITH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 1210 IRONSMITH DRIVE have?
Some of 1210 IRONSMITH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 IRONSMITH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1210 IRONSMITH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 IRONSMITH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1210 IRONSMITH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 1210 IRONSMITH DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1210 IRONSMITH DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1210 IRONSMITH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 IRONSMITH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 IRONSMITH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1210 IRONSMITH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1210 IRONSMITH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1210 IRONSMITH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 IRONSMITH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 IRONSMITH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 IRONSMITH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1210 IRONSMITH DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
