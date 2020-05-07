All apartments in Celebration
1023 NASH DRIVE

1023 Nash Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1023 Nash Drive, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Located in Celebration’s desirable East Village, Roseville Corner. Beautiful landscape and conservation views welcome you to this spacious home. Featuring a formal sitting room and separate dining room with double doors, all completed with crown molding. An intimate family room with French doors gives access to the lovely outdoor sitting area covered with pavers. The kitchen, in pristine condition, is fitted with upgraded stainless steel appliances such as a French door fridge, diamond pattern backsplash, 42-inch cabinets and island. A breakfast nook and a landing built-in table completes the kitchen. Head upstairs to find a very spacious master retreat with a tray ceiling and master closet with built-ins. The master suite bath has a garden tub, walking shower, separate sinks and a sitting vanity. Adding privacy to the owners, a laundry room is nestled between the rest of the bedrooms. The laundry has an appliance closet and built in storage units. Two bedrooms with fans and a bathroom complete the upstairs. The garage is equipped with storage closets to keep all your belongings tidy. This beautiful property offers privacy as it has no rear neighbors and it sits behind a green area. Neutral tones wall paint, tile and carpet. This home is ready for its lucky new owner to bring their style! Celebration offers miles of trails, dog park, golf, town center, 5 community pools, tennis courts and so much more! The house is going to be fully furnished by the owners by September 15th!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 NASH DRIVE have any available units?
1023 NASH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 1023 NASH DRIVE have?
Some of 1023 NASH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 NASH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1023 NASH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 NASH DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 NASH DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1023 NASH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1023 NASH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1023 NASH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1023 NASH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 NASH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1023 NASH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1023 NASH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1023 NASH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 NASH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 NASH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 NASH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1023 NASH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
