1023 NASH DRIVE

Located in Celebration’s desirable East Village, Roseville Corner. Beautiful landscape and conservation views welcome you to this spacious home. Featuring a formal sitting room and separate dining room with double doors, all completed with crown molding. An intimate family room with French doors gives access to the lovely outdoor sitting area covered with pavers. The kitchen, in pristine condition, is fitted with upgraded stainless steel appliances such as a French door fridge, diamond pattern backsplash, 42-inch cabinets and island. A breakfast nook and a landing built-in table completes the kitchen. Head upstairs to find a very spacious master retreat with a tray ceiling and master closet with built-ins. The master suite bath has a garden tub, walking shower, separate sinks and a sitting vanity. Adding privacy to the owners, a laundry room is nestled between the rest of the bedrooms. The laundry has an appliance closet and built in storage units. Two bedrooms with fans and a bathroom complete the upstairs. The garage is equipped with storage closets to keep all your belongings tidy. This beautiful property offers privacy as it has no rear neighbors and it sits behind a green area. Neutral tones wall paint, tile and carpet. This home is ready for its lucky new owner to bring their style! Celebration offers miles of trails, dog park, golf, town center, 5 community pools, tennis courts and so much more! The house is going to be fully furnished by the owners by September 15th!