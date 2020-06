Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated townhome located in Celebration. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, first floor office/Den, open floor plan on the second level with great room, dining and kitchen. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel state of the art Samsung appliances and 42" cabinets. The third level has all three bedrooms and bathrooms. On the second has an oversized covered balcony with garden views. This corner unit also features an attached 2 car garage. Welcome home!