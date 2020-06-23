1001 VIA SANTAE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room tennis court

Sought after Celebration next to Disney World. 3 bedroom 2 bath condo. All living on 2nd floor. First floor entrance and garage with washer and dryer. Split open floorplan. Neutral colors with over 1600 sq ft of living space. Celebration is known to be self sufficiant. The condo is located in the Siena Community of Celebration which features the best A rated school, tennis courts, park, pools, hospital, Stetson University, restaurants, movie theatre, banks, post office, and the town's seasonal festivities.