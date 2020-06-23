All apartments in Celebration
Find more places like 1001 VIA SANTAE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
1001 VIA SANTAE LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1001 VIA SANTAE LANE

1001 via Santae Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Celebration
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1001 via Santae Ln, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Sought after Celebration next to Disney World. 3 bedroom 2 bath condo. All living on 2nd floor. First floor entrance and garage with washer and dryer. Split open floorplan. Neutral colors with over 1600 sq ft of living space. Celebration is known to be self sufficiant. The condo is located in the Siena Community of Celebration which features the best A rated school, tennis courts, park, pools, hospital, Stetson University, restaurants, movie theatre, banks, post office, and the town's seasonal festivities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 VIA SANTAE LANE have any available units?
1001 VIA SANTAE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 1001 VIA SANTAE LANE have?
Some of 1001 VIA SANTAE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 VIA SANTAE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1001 VIA SANTAE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 VIA SANTAE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1001 VIA SANTAE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 1001 VIA SANTAE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1001 VIA SANTAE LANE does offer parking.
Does 1001 VIA SANTAE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 VIA SANTAE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 VIA SANTAE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1001 VIA SANTAE LANE has a pool.
Does 1001 VIA SANTAE LANE have accessible units?
No, 1001 VIA SANTAE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 VIA SANTAE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 VIA SANTAE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 VIA SANTAE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 VIA SANTAE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd
Celebration, FL 34747
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd
Celebration, FL 34747
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr
Celebration, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Celebration 1 BedroomsCelebration 2 Bedrooms
Celebration 3 BedroomsCelebration Dog Friendly Apartments
Celebration Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida