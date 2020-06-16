All apartments in Casselberry
Last updated January 17 2020 at 10:16 PM

1729 Puritan Avenue

1729 Puritan Avenue · (321) 236-6009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1729 Puritan Avenue, Casselberry, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 Puritan Avenue have any available units?
1729 Puritan Avenue has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
Is 1729 Puritan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1729 Puritan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 Puritan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1729 Puritan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1729 Puritan Avenue offer parking?
No, 1729 Puritan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1729 Puritan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1729 Puritan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 Puritan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1729 Puritan Avenue has a pool.
Does 1729 Puritan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1729 Puritan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 Puritan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1729 Puritan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1729 Puritan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1729 Puritan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
