Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:44 PM

Location

1165 Quintuplet Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This property is beautiful and surrounded by nature as the .5-acre lot backs up to a small natural lake a features a walking trail on the south side of the property which leads to a dock and the back yard is private. The interior features an oversized Master Bedroom and the Guest Bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the home. There is also a large patio to rear which works well for entertaining. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 1165 Quintuplet Drive have any available units?
1165 Quintuplet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
Is 1165 Quintuplet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1165 Quintuplet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 Quintuplet Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1165 Quintuplet Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1165 Quintuplet Drive offer parking?
No, 1165 Quintuplet Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1165 Quintuplet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1165 Quintuplet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 Quintuplet Drive have a pool?
No, 1165 Quintuplet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1165 Quintuplet Drive have accessible units?
No, 1165 Quintuplet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 Quintuplet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1165 Quintuplet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1165 Quintuplet Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1165 Quintuplet Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

