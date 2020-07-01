4220 ARBORWOOD LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Located in Fairway Lakes in the heart of Carrollwood Village Golf & Country Club, this beautiful END UNIT townhome offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE and a 2 story screen porch. First floor offers nice-sized foyer/formal living or dining area, den/office/4th bedroom, living room, eat-in kitchen and sliding glass doors to screen-patio overlooking pond, and half bath. 2nd floor leads to the laundry room, 2nd bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms, and huge Master bedroom with large screened balcony overlooking pond.