4220 ARBORWOOD LANE
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

4220 ARBORWOOD LANE

4220 Arborwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4220 Arborwood Lane, Carrollwood, FL 33618
Carrollwood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in Fairway Lakes in the heart of Carrollwood Village Golf & Country Club, this beautiful END UNIT townhome offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE and a 2 story screen porch. First floor offers nice-sized foyer/formal living or dining area, den/office/4th bedroom, living room, eat-in kitchen and sliding glass doors to screen-patio overlooking pond, and half bath. 2nd floor leads to the laundry room, 2nd bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms, and huge Master bedroom with large screened balcony overlooking pond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 ARBORWOOD LANE have any available units?
4220 ARBORWOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 4220 ARBORWOOD LANE have?
Some of 4220 ARBORWOOD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 ARBORWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4220 ARBORWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 ARBORWOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4220 ARBORWOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 4220 ARBORWOOD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4220 ARBORWOOD LANE offers parking.
Does 4220 ARBORWOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4220 ARBORWOOD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 ARBORWOOD LANE have a pool?
No, 4220 ARBORWOOD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4220 ARBORWOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 4220 ARBORWOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 ARBORWOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4220 ARBORWOOD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4220 ARBORWOOD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4220 ARBORWOOD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

