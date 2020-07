Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

THE BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOMES OF VILLAGE COVE - PERFECT IN EVERY WAY. CLOSE TO THE HIGHWAY, EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING AND GREAT RESTAURANTS. THE UNIT WAS COMPLETELY UPDATED AND LEFT READY FOR THE RIGHT FAMILY THAT CAN CALL IT HOME. CALL US TODAY FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING. THANK YOU