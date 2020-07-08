4112 PINELAKE LANE

Amenities

Unit is currently being updated with completion expected in time for a May 1st occupancy. The unit will have new appliances and features a pond view. There is a vaulted ceiling in the great room and also includes a fireplace. The washer and dryer are conveniently located in the kitchen. Carrollwood Village Pine Lake is across the street from the Carrollwood Village Shopping Center that features a Publix Supermarket. There is a community pool and the carport area has a storage facility for such items as a bicycle. The carport is a short walk to the building and unit 203.