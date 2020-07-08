All apartments in Carrollwood
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 AM

4112 PINELAKE LANE

4112 Pinelake Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4112 Pinelake Lane, Carrollwood, FL 33618
Carrollwood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Unit is currently being updated with completion expected in time for a May 1st occupancy. The unit will have new appliances and features a pond view. There is a vaulted ceiling in the great room and also includes a fireplace. The washer and dryer are conveniently located in the kitchen. Carrollwood Village Pine Lake is across the street from the Carrollwood Village Shopping Center that features a Publix Supermarket. There is a community pool and the carport area has a storage facility for such items as a bicycle. The carport is a short walk to the building and unit 203.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 PINELAKE LANE have any available units?
4112 PINELAKE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 4112 PINELAKE LANE have?
Some of 4112 PINELAKE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4112 PINELAKE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4112 PINELAKE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 PINELAKE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4112 PINELAKE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 4112 PINELAKE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4112 PINELAKE LANE offers parking.
Does 4112 PINELAKE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4112 PINELAKE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 PINELAKE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4112 PINELAKE LANE has a pool.
Does 4112 PINELAKE LANE have accessible units?
No, 4112 PINELAKE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 PINELAKE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4112 PINELAKE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4112 PINELAKE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4112 PINELAKE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

