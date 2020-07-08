4112 Pinelake Lane, Carrollwood, FL 33618 Carrollwood Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
carport
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Unit is currently being updated with completion expected in time for a May 1st occupancy. The unit will have new appliances and features a pond view. There is a vaulted ceiling in the great room and also includes a fireplace. The washer and dryer are conveniently located in the kitchen. Carrollwood Village Pine Lake is across the street from the Carrollwood Village Shopping Center that features a Publix Supermarket. There is a community pool and the carport area has a storage facility for such items as a bicycle. The carport is a short walk to the building and unit 203.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
