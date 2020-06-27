All apartments in Carrollwood
Last updated July 25 2019 at 11:27 AM

13906 VILLAGE VIEW DRIVE

13906 Village View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13906 Village View Drive, Carrollwood, FL 33624
Carrollwood Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome Home to a move-in ready townhome in the heart of Carrollwood! Fresh paint and new carpet allows for a quick move-in! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom boasts a FENCED IN backyard as well as a screened in lanai! One of the bedrooms is located downstairs and can easily be used as an office. Downstairs you will also find a spacious living area and an indoor laundry room. Upstairs are TWO master bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms! Living here allows easy access to everything, it is centrally located between Bearss, Busch, Dale Mabry and the Veterans expressway! Book your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

