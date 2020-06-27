13906 VILLAGE VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome Home to a move-in ready townhome in the heart of Carrollwood! Fresh paint and new carpet allows for a quick move-in! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom boasts a FENCED IN backyard as well as a screened in lanai! One of the bedrooms is located downstairs and can easily be used as an office. Downstairs you will also find a spacious living area and an indoor laundry room. Upstairs are TWO master bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms! Living here allows easy access to everything, it is centrally located between Bearss, Busch, Dale Mabry and the Veterans expressway! Book your showing today!