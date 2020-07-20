All apartments in Carrollwood
13032 WHISPER SOUND DRIVE

13032 Whisper Sound Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13032 Whisper Sound Drive, Carrollwood, FL 33618
Carrollwood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Golf Course home in Carrollwood Village. Contemporary Mid-century modern Architecture vaulted wood ceilings. Florida indoor outdoor living. Entertain guest with drinks from the lighted executive bar w/mirror backdrop, glass display shelves to hold your special stemware & wet sink. Relax in the expansive formal living area with a large fireplace & views of the pool & golf course just beyond the glass sliding doors. The open living room is directly in sight of the open formal dining room with its wall of windows banking the garden scape between the garage & private entryway. A Gourmet Kitchen with an indoor Jenn Air island cooktop & grill are just off the large kitchen eating area. There is plenty of counter space, stainless appliances, dishwasher & a side by side fridge. A large skylight offers natural light in the kitchen The mudroom has 3 closets & a laundry sink & window. Just open the slider near the eating area & breakfast or dine on the patios shady area, also boasting vaulted wood ceiling & fan. The Master bedroom has an en-suite & dual walk-in closets. Master bath has a walk-in shower, separate tub, dual sinks Closets. Watch the sunset off the large master bedroom balcony overlooking the golf course while you sip your favorite cocktail. There are two additional bedrooms w/Jack n Jill bath & a full third bath off the main hall near the family/office area. A Central vac system 2 a/c units, a water softener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13032 WHISPER SOUND DRIVE have any available units?
13032 WHISPER SOUND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 13032 WHISPER SOUND DRIVE have?
Some of 13032 WHISPER SOUND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13032 WHISPER SOUND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13032 WHISPER SOUND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13032 WHISPER SOUND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13032 WHISPER SOUND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 13032 WHISPER SOUND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13032 WHISPER SOUND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13032 WHISPER SOUND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13032 WHISPER SOUND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13032 WHISPER SOUND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13032 WHISPER SOUND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13032 WHISPER SOUND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13032 WHISPER SOUND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13032 WHISPER SOUND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13032 WHISPER SOUND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13032 WHISPER SOUND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13032 WHISPER SOUND DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
