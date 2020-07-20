13032 WHISPER SOUND DRIVE

Amenities

Golf Course home in Carrollwood Village. Contemporary Mid-century modern Architecture vaulted wood ceilings. Florida indoor outdoor living. Entertain guest with drinks from the lighted executive bar w/mirror backdrop, glass display shelves to hold your special stemware & wet sink. Relax in the expansive formal living area with a large fireplace & views of the pool & golf course just beyond the glass sliding doors. The open living room is directly in sight of the open formal dining room with its wall of windows banking the garden scape between the garage & private entryway. A Gourmet Kitchen with an indoor Jenn Air island cooktop & grill are just off the large kitchen eating area. There is plenty of counter space, stainless appliances, dishwasher & a side by side fridge. A large skylight offers natural light in the kitchen The mudroom has 3 closets & a laundry sink & window. Just open the slider near the eating area & breakfast or dine on the patios shady area, also boasting vaulted wood ceiling & fan. The Master bedroom has an en-suite & dual walk-in closets. Master bath has a walk-in shower, separate tub, dual sinks Closets. Watch the sunset off the large master bedroom balcony overlooking the golf course while you sip your favorite cocktail. There are two additional bedrooms w/Jack n Jill bath & a full third bath off the main hall near the family/office area. A Central vac system 2 a/c units, a water softener.