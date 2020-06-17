All apartments in Carrollwood
11705 PAINTED HILLS LANE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

11705 PAINTED HILLS LANE

11705 Painted Hills Lane · (786) 268-9772
Location

11705 Painted Hills Lane, Carrollwood, FL 33624
Beacon Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
key fob access
Short term Furnished rental utilities all included.
New Inside! Completely remodeled, 3 bedroom 2 bath. Tastefully updated in 2019 with new furnishings, laminate floors and all new linens. Super clean home with everything you would expect at your own home. Prepare meals in the completely equipped kitchen with small appliances, cookware, every tool you could ask for, paper products, spices and coffee. Snuggle up in the living room and watch your favorite shows on the huge 65” Smart HDTV, or watch TV in the master bedroom. Enjoy your coffee with the birds in the morning on the comfy screened patio. There is ample parking for 3 cars in driveway, washer and dryer in 2 car garage, High Speed WIFI and simple keyless entry.

All utilities are included (Electric, Water, Garbage, Cable, WIFI, Lawn Maintenance)

Safe, quiet family neighborhood in cul-de-sac.

Sorry no pets and no smoking on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11705 PAINTED HILLS LANE have any available units?
11705 PAINTED HILLS LANE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11705 PAINTED HILLS LANE have?
Some of 11705 PAINTED HILLS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11705 PAINTED HILLS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11705 PAINTED HILLS LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11705 PAINTED HILLS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11705 PAINTED HILLS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 11705 PAINTED HILLS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11705 PAINTED HILLS LANE does offer parking.
Does 11705 PAINTED HILLS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11705 PAINTED HILLS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11705 PAINTED HILLS LANE have a pool?
No, 11705 PAINTED HILLS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 11705 PAINTED HILLS LANE have accessible units?
No, 11705 PAINTED HILLS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11705 PAINTED HILLS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11705 PAINTED HILLS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11705 PAINTED HILLS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11705 PAINTED HILLS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
