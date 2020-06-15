All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

949 SW 28th TER

949 Southwest 28th Terrace · (239) 822-6307
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

949 Southwest 28th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
accessible
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Call and Book for This Season Coming Up before it is Gone! Superb Waterfront Home on Canal, Dock, Basin View, Beautiful Sunsets. Enjoy a relaxing and calm vacation in this large beautiful South West Cape Coral home, at freshwater canals, lake front, furnished 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This vacation home ensures a great comfortable stay. This is your gateway to fun - Plenty of wildlife, fishing, boating or kayaking opportunities right in the back yard. At days end, the best place to be in Cape Coral is right here on your own private spacious lanai, enjoying the breathtaking sunsets and the lake view. There is also wheelchair access all around the house and even to the dock. The home is convenient to all amenities and activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 949 SW 28th TER have any available units?
949 SW 28th TER has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 949 SW 28th TER currently offering any rent specials?
949 SW 28th TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 949 SW 28th TER pet-friendly?
No, 949 SW 28th TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 949 SW 28th TER offer parking?
Yes, 949 SW 28th TER does offer parking.
Does 949 SW 28th TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 949 SW 28th TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 949 SW 28th TER have a pool?
No, 949 SW 28th TER does not have a pool.
Does 949 SW 28th TER have accessible units?
Yes, 949 SW 28th TER has accessible units.
Does 949 SW 28th TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 949 SW 28th TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 949 SW 28th TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 949 SW 28th TER does not have units with air conditioning.
