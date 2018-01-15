All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:27 AM

913 SE 16th ST

913 Southeast 16th Street · (239) 770-8780
Location

913 Southeast 16th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
hot tub
furnished
Pool and spa are waiting for you! Located in a convenient neighborhood, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is completely furnished. You can visit Cape Coral and enjoy all the local events and still relax in your home away from home. Pool and lawn care are provided by the owner as well as reasonable utility allowances. Living room has television. Nice screen enclosed pool deck provides lots of room for outdoor eating and entertaining. Rate varies dependent on number of persons, time of year, length of stay and utilities provided. Call for availability and quote. Reservation already in for Jan, Feb + Mar 2021. Other dates available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 SE 16th ST have any available units?
913 SE 16th ST has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 SE 16th ST have?
Some of 913 SE 16th ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 SE 16th ST currently offering any rent specials?
913 SE 16th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 SE 16th ST pet-friendly?
No, 913 SE 16th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 913 SE 16th ST offer parking?
No, 913 SE 16th ST does not offer parking.
Does 913 SE 16th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 SE 16th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 SE 16th ST have a pool?
Yes, 913 SE 16th ST has a pool.
Does 913 SE 16th ST have accessible units?
No, 913 SE 16th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 913 SE 16th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 SE 16th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
