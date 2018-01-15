913 SE 16th ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub

Pool and spa are waiting for you! Located in a convenient neighborhood, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is completely furnished. You can visit Cape Coral and enjoy all the local events and still relax in your home away from home. Pool and lawn care are provided by the owner as well as reasonable utility allowances. Living room has television. Nice screen enclosed pool deck provides lots of room for outdoor eating and entertaining. Rate varies dependent on number of persons, time of year, length of stay and utilities provided. Call for availability and quote. Reservation already in for Jan, Feb + Mar 2021. Other dates available.