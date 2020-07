Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel dog park furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

3-2-2 Single Family Home Includes Lawn Service & Pest Control.

Fully Remodeled. Beautiful Flooring and Crown Molding throughout the entire house.

The Kitchen is furnished with Stainless Steel Appliances.

Centrally located between Country Club & Del Prado. There is a fenced dog run on the side of the house with a small doggy door from the garage to the fenced area.

Pets Screening Required for all applicants.