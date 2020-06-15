All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 838 SW 56th ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
838 SW 56th ST
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

838 SW 56th ST

838 Southwest 56th Street · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

838 Southwest 56th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,371

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. FANTASTIC LOCATION... on an extra wide canal section with only a 10 minute boat ride to the Caloosahatchee River. Villa Bayview is located in the desirable deep Southwest of Cape Coral and offers quick access to the Gulf of Mexico. It takes less than a 5 minute car drive to the Cape Coral Parkway with lots of different restaurants, bars, and supermarkets as well as to the popular Westin Resort at Marina Village with waterfront restaurant and bars and the Tarpon Point Marina always harboring an array of beautiful luxury yachts. The white beaches of Sanibel Island, Captiva and Fort Myers Beach can be comfortably reached from here by car or by boat. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a split floor plan. For relaxed indoor hours you will appreciate the living room with the comfortable seating arrangement, flat screen TV, DVD player with a collection of DVDs. Enjoy the direct access to the Florida room and lanai from here. The master bedroom offers a King-size bed, one guest rooms has a Queen-size bed, and the second guest room features a sleeper couch

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 SW 56th ST have any available units?
838 SW 56th ST has a unit available for $6,371 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 838 SW 56th ST currently offering any rent specials?
838 SW 56th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 SW 56th ST pet-friendly?
No, 838 SW 56th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 838 SW 56th ST offer parking?
Yes, 838 SW 56th ST does offer parking.
Does 838 SW 56th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 838 SW 56th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 SW 56th ST have a pool?
Yes, 838 SW 56th ST has a pool.
Does 838 SW 56th ST have accessible units?
No, 838 SW 56th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 838 SW 56th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 838 SW 56th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 838 SW 56th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 838 SW 56th ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 838 SW 56th ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity