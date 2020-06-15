838 SW 56th ST

Amenities

parking pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. FANTASTIC LOCATION... on an extra wide canal section with only a 10 minute boat ride to the Caloosahatchee River. Villa Bayview is located in the desirable deep Southwest of Cape Coral and offers quick access to the Gulf of Mexico. It takes less than a 5 minute car drive to the Cape Coral Parkway with lots of different restaurants, bars, and supermarkets as well as to the popular Westin Resort at Marina Village with waterfront restaurant and bars and the Tarpon Point Marina always harboring an array of beautiful luxury yachts. The white beaches of Sanibel Island, Captiva and Fort Myers Beach can be comfortably reached from here by car or by boat. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a split floor plan. For relaxed indoor hours you will appreciate the living room with the comfortable seating arrangement, flat screen TV, DVD player with a collection of DVDs. Enjoy the direct access to the Florida room and lanai from here. The master bedroom offers a King-size bed, one guest rooms has a Queen-size bed, and the second guest room features a sleeper couch