630 Southeast 13th Place - 1, Unit # 9

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

You will love this all newly updated modern unit with many popular features;

all newer stainless appliances, wood type flooring in living areas, screened lanai overlooking water> Granite countertops, with breakfast bar that could seat up to six (6) persons, nice sunny large windows, you have great water views from everywhere except the bathroom. Community dock to have fun, relax, kayaking, fishing, and enjoying the wildlife. Lots of kitchen cabinets, community laundry room. Low monthly set water bill only $50.00. Ready to become you new home now. Call Cindy 1st Choice Property Management 239.945.2505 or text 239.470.7368 for you personal showing appt. today.