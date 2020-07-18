All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 630 Southeast 13th Place - 1, Unit # 9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
630 Southeast 13th Place - 1, Unit # 9
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

630 Southeast 13th Place - 1, Unit # 9

630 630/636 SE 13th Pl · (239) 945-2505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Hancock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

630 630/636 SE 13th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,045

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
You will love this all newly updated modern unit with many popular features;
all newer stainless appliances, wood type flooring in living areas, screened lanai overlooking water> Granite countertops, with breakfast bar that could seat up to six (6) persons, nice sunny large windows, you have great water views from everywhere except the bathroom. Community dock to have fun, relax, kayaking, fishing, and enjoying the wildlife. Lots of kitchen cabinets, community laundry room. Low monthly set water bill only $50.00. Ready to become you new home now. Call Cindy 1st Choice Property Management 239.945.2505 or text 239.470.7368 for you personal showing appt. today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Southeast 13th Place - 1, Unit # 9 have any available units?
630 Southeast 13th Place - 1, Unit # 9 has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 Southeast 13th Place - 1, Unit # 9 have?
Some of 630 Southeast 13th Place - 1, Unit # 9's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Southeast 13th Place - 1, Unit # 9 currently offering any rent specials?
630 Southeast 13th Place - 1, Unit # 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Southeast 13th Place - 1, Unit # 9 pet-friendly?
No, 630 Southeast 13th Place - 1, Unit # 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 630 Southeast 13th Place - 1, Unit # 9 offer parking?
No, 630 Southeast 13th Place - 1, Unit # 9 does not offer parking.
Does 630 Southeast 13th Place - 1, Unit # 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 Southeast 13th Place - 1, Unit # 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Southeast 13th Place - 1, Unit # 9 have a pool?
No, 630 Southeast 13th Place - 1, Unit # 9 does not have a pool.
Does 630 Southeast 13th Place - 1, Unit # 9 have accessible units?
No, 630 Southeast 13th Place - 1, Unit # 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Southeast 13th Place - 1, Unit # 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 Southeast 13th Place - 1, Unit # 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 630 Southeast 13th Place - 1, Unit # 9?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with PoolsCape Coral Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLOsprey, FL
Ridge Wood Heights, FLPelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLEnglewood, FLLely Resort, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity