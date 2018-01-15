All apartments in Cape Coral
630 SE 13th PL
630 SE 13th PL

630 630/636 SE 13th Pl · (239) 945-2505
Location

630 630/636 SE 13th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Just Listed and Available to become your new home in June 2020. You will love this all newly updated modern unit with many popular features; all stainless appliances, wood type flooring in living areas, screened lanai overlooking the serene water. Great location behind Cape Coral Hospital....waterfront large one bedroom, one bath, walk-in master bedroom closet. Community Dock to have fun kayaking, canoeing, boating, fishing, or just relaxing and enjoying the wildlife and beauty. Updated open kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite counters with lg. breakfast bar seats 4, open kitchen to the dining area, and living room, large pantry, laundry onsite. Set water bill only $50.00 Mo. Call today for your personal showing appt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 SE 13th PL have any available units?
630 SE 13th PL has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 SE 13th PL have?
Some of 630 SE 13th PL's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 SE 13th PL currently offering any rent specials?
630 SE 13th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 SE 13th PL pet-friendly?
No, 630 SE 13th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 630 SE 13th PL offer parking?
Yes, 630 SE 13th PL does offer parking.
Does 630 SE 13th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 SE 13th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 SE 13th PL have a pool?
No, 630 SE 13th PL does not have a pool.
Does 630 SE 13th PL have accessible units?
No, 630 SE 13th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 630 SE 13th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 SE 13th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
