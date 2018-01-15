630 SE 13th PL

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Just Listed and Available to become your new home in June 2020. You will love this all newly updated modern unit with many popular features; all stainless appliances, wood type flooring in living areas, screened lanai overlooking the serene water. Great location behind Cape Coral Hospital....waterfront large one bedroom, one bath, walk-in master bedroom closet. Community Dock to have fun kayaking, canoeing, boating, fishing, or just relaxing and enjoying the wildlife and beauty. Updated open kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite counters with lg. breakfast bar seats 4, open kitchen to the dining area, and living room, large pantry, laundry onsite. Set water bill only $50.00 Mo. Call today for your personal showing appt.