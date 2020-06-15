All apartments in Cape Coral
Cape Coral, FL
5929 SW 1st AVE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:59 PM

5929 SW 1st AVE

5929 Southwest 1st Avenue · (239) 673-9294
Location

5929 Southwest 1st Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This Annual rental is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath Turnkey that could not be any closer to the Gulf of Mexico. It is located on the southern tip of Cape Coral, directly at the banks of the mighty Caloosahatchee River. From here, it takes only minutes to the Gulf islands.The lanai has South-Eastern exposure, where you have a breathtaking view of the river with all the pleasure boats moving in and out. Within 5 to 10 minutes by car you will be able to visit an impressive variety of restaurants and shops in downtown Cape Coral, as well as the Cape Coral Yacht Club with the river beach. The home offers vintage Florida style, including a split floor plan, which keeps the guest bedrooms separated from the main master suite. The master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom. The guest bedrooms share the second bathroom. The living room offers a wide glass sliding door leads out onto the lanai with the electric heated pool. One section of the lanai is under roof to provide shade for the outside seating area. From the lanai and the sun deck on the canal you have a sweeping view of the neighboring waterfront villas and beyond. lawn and pool service is included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5929 SW 1st AVE have any available units?
5929 SW 1st AVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 5929 SW 1st AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5929 SW 1st AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5929 SW 1st AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5929 SW 1st AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 5929 SW 1st AVE offer parking?
Yes, 5929 SW 1st AVE does offer parking.
Does 5929 SW 1st AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5929 SW 1st AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5929 SW 1st AVE have a pool?
Yes, 5929 SW 1st AVE has a pool.
Does 5929 SW 1st AVE have accessible units?
No, 5929 SW 1st AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5929 SW 1st AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5929 SW 1st AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5929 SW 1st AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5929 SW 1st AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
