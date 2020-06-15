5929 SW 1st AVE

Amenities

This Annual rental is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath Turnkey that could not be any closer to the Gulf of Mexico. It is located on the southern tip of Cape Coral, directly at the banks of the mighty Caloosahatchee River. From here, it takes only minutes to the Gulf islands.The lanai has South-Eastern exposure, where you have a breathtaking view of the river with all the pleasure boats moving in and out. Within 5 to 10 minutes by car you will be able to visit an impressive variety of restaurants and shops in downtown Cape Coral, as well as the Cape Coral Yacht Club with the river beach. The home offers vintage Florida style, including a split floor plan, which keeps the guest bedrooms separated from the main master suite. The master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom. The guest bedrooms share the second bathroom. The living room offers a wide glass sliding door leads out onto the lanai with the electric heated pool. One section of the lanai is under roof to provide shade for the outside seating area. From the lanai and the sun deck on the canal you have a sweeping view of the neighboring waterfront villas and beyond. lawn and pool service is included in rent.