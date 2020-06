Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider a annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Venezia is a gorgeous vacation home offering elegant & modern furnishings with a jet-set touch. Located in a quiet yet very convenient location at a Gulf access canal with a view of the mighty Caloosahatchee River it is ideal for reaching the many beautiful beaches in Cape Coral, Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island by boat. By car you can be there within 15 and 40 minutes. A large variety of restaurants, bars and shopping opportunities are within 5 to 15 minutes reach. Experience the tropical Florida feeling while relaxing in the Lanai at the heated pool or having your favorite cocktail on the sundeck down a the canal. For a romantic evening we suggest you enjoy a glass of wine or your favorite margarita at the cozy lanai seating area next to the pool. Decorative pool & lanai lighting will transform this villa into a small jewel in the nocturnal paradise of Cape Coral. Villa Venezia has eastern exposure directly on a Gulf access canal. In 3 minutes you can reach the Caloosahatchee Rive by boat, leading out to the Gulf of Mexico.