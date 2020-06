Amenities

This fantastic condo has great views from the 11th floor corner unit. Large 3 bedroom upgraded 1740 sf unit in Cape Harbour. Corner, End Unit! Tile flooring, granite counter tops, wood cabinetry, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and an extra bonus or storage room. Secured entry/elevator. Restaurants, shops, and deep-water marina right there. Experience the ultimate in waterfront living. Pets with limitations and approval with an additional security deposit.